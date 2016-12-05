Finance committee discusses upcoming sidewalk projects

× Expand Department of Building, Engineering and Zoning Mayfair sidewalks Sidewalks on the east side of Roxbury Road, connecting to sidewalks on Mayfair, in a proposal from 1997.

Six sidewalks are on the list to be completed in the 2017 fiscal year, according to the finance committee's discussion at its Dec. 5 meeting.

Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb said the top spots for new sidewalk construction in 2017 include Parkridge Drive; Mayfair Drive from Highway 31 to Roxbury Road; Roxbury Road from Mayfair to Huntington Road; Green Springs Highway from Publix to Carr Avenue; two portions of Saulter Road, from Sylvia Drive to South Wellington Road; and part of Rosedale Drive, though that project is still in the design phase.

Cobb said there has not been a bid yet for the Parkridge Drive project, and he said the city is waiting until after Christmas for work to begin on Mayfair. In the meantime, he will be getting quotes on the price of the project, as the city will have to go through the formal bid process if it costs over $50,000. He will also meet with Mayfair residents to iron out the final sidewalk path.

“Whatever makes the homeowner the least upset, that’s the way we’re going to go,” Cobb said.

Ward 4 Representative Alex Wyatt said Samford University is willing to help with some of the construction costs on Saulter Road, as the path will improve walkability for its students as well. More sections of Saulter Road are planned for future years, as the road presents several geographical and right-of-way challenges to drive up the price.

The public works committee also heard from Cobb about the city's plan to bring current public sidewalks and facilities into ADA compliance. Cobb said the city is legally required to create a transition plan to map out the process of coming into compliance.

The process will cost around $80,000-90,000, Cobb said, and the transition plan will provide an estimate of the cost to meet compliance standards. He said redesigning sidewalks across the city is a slow process and will quickly eat up the city's sidewalk repair budget. Cobb said he expects the compliance work will take many years to complete, and he joked that he might even retire before the entire city meets ADA standards.

Cobb has said that there is not a specific timeline for the work to be completed, but the city is in compliance as long as it continues progress and follows the transition plan.

The council will meet on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. to discuss these and other city issues. Visit homewoodal.net for council agendas.