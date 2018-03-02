Downtown master plan committee to hold open house

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Residents point out areas of concern or desired projects on a map of Homewood during a Downtown Master Plan public involvement meeting in September 2017 at Homewood City Hall.

The Heart of Homewood downtown master planning committee is hosting a public open house later this month to invite feedback on the look and feel of the downtown commercial area.

The master planning committee hosted three online surveys in January and February to gauge residents' preferences on the types of businesses and the appearance and amenities they want to see downtown. According to a flyer sent out by Heart of Homewood, this open house will be similar to one held in September 2017, and they will seek residents' opinions on the following topics:

Sidewalks

Bike Lanes

Street Maintenance

Street Trees

Landscaping

Streetscape Amenities

Lighting

Parking

Greenspace

Housing

The open house will be held on March 22 in the City Council chambers, on the second floor of Rosewood Hall, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit heartofhomewoodplan.com.