Downtown Homewood hosts annual Sidewalk Sale

Photo by Jesse Chambers Looking for a beach read? Shoppers check out some sale merchandises from Little Professor bookstore during the annual Sidewalk Sale in downtown Homewood. Sat., July 28, 2018. Photo by Jesse Chambers Saturday crowd Attendees crowd the sidewalk at the annual Homewood Sidewalk Sale on 18th Street South downtown. Photo by Jesse Chambers A family-friendly event Amber Rose enjoyed browsing at the Sidewalk Sale on July 28 along with her 18-month-old daughter, Rose. Photo by Jesse Chambers Plenty of merchandise Shoppers check out shows for sale at the Sidewalk Sale July 28. Photo by Jesse Chambers A sunny day for shopping Johnathon and Savannah Nowak check out the Sidewalk Sale with their daughter, Savannah. Photo by Jesse Chambers Back in action Dee Tips, who formerly operated the AKA Girl Stuff retail shop in Homewood, sold some merchandise in front of Mantooth Interiors on Saturday, July 28. Photo by Jesse Chambers Lots of clothing Sarah Calcatera checks out clothing outside during the Sidewalk Sale. Photo by Jesse Chambers A new business Mariola Henderson (L) and Sarah Blackburn of the new Defining Home store on 18th Street downtown talk to Sidewalk Sale attendees.

The merchants of Homewood lined the sidewalks in front of their downtown shops with merchandise discounted by up to 75 percent at their annual Sidewalk Sale, held on a warm, sunny Saturday, July 28.

Most downtown merchants were expected to take part, according to Sarah Anne Elliot of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, the event sponsor.

The all-day sale, as usual, gave retail shops a chance to clear summer inventory before back-to-school shopping starts, Elliot said.

The sale, held in Homewood’s already bustling retail core along 18th Street South, created a Saturday destination for Birmingham residents, including Jessica Geter and Alex Tyler.

“I think it’s nice, especially because of the weather today,” Geter said.

Geter and Tyler said they do not shop in Homewood that often, but the sale allowed them to see a little more of the city. “We mostly come at night for O'Henry's Coffee, but it's nice coming here during the day and seeing all the shops,” Tyler said.

Betsy Barlow of Mountain Brook was browsing the sales with her 11-year-old daughter, Sally.

“We’re just enjoying the time, walking around,” Betsy Barlow said. “It's a fun atmosphere, and lots of people are out and about.”

The Sidewalk Sale, now in its seventh year, also encourages consumers to keep their dollars in Homewood, according to Elliott.

“It's a great opportunity to shop local, and we really like that,” Geter said.

Kristina Suire, owner and manager of the Hemline Birmingham boutique, was experiencing her first Sidewalk Sale.

“It’s cool, especially at a time in the season where we’re pretty slow and everyone's on vacation. This gives people a reason to come out and enjoy restaurants and our sales,” Suire said.

“The community really comes together on events like this,” said Suire, who opened her shop in August 2017.