Council to study Berry Road before speed hump decision

The Homewood City Council plans to increase speed limit enforcement on Berry Road and study traffic patterns before making a decision on whether to return speed humps to the street.

Berry Road had a series of eight speed humps that were removed for a paving project, and two were re-installed before the city was asked to consider other options to control traffic speeds on the street.

Around a dozen residents spoke at a public hearing on the issue at tonight's City Council meeting, a few of which asked the council either to leave the road as-is or remove the two humps that had been installed. They cited annoyance and car damage.

Ward 2 Representative Mike Higginbotham, who lives in Forest Brook, said in a previous discussion in May that he doubts the effectiveness of the speed humps, and they also make the road harder for emergency vehicles such as fire engines to access.

However, most of the residents who spoke on June 25 were in favor of returning all of the speed humps to the street. They all said they had seen an increase in speed of vehicles on the road since the speed humps were removed, and they were worried about the safety of walking near the street or children playing nearby. One Berry Road resident called it an argument of "inconvenience versus safety."

Several longtime Berry Road residents also recalled the lengthy discussions in the 1990s that led to the installation of the speed humps, including a traffic study. Others asked the council to consider stop signs or a smaller number of speed humps spread out along the road as alternatives that could be as effective.

Council members said they would like to get updated traffic data for the road and would contact Skipper Consulting about studying Berry Road. Higginbotham said he'd like to consider alternatives such as roundabouts or narrowing the road, among other possibilities. They also decided to ask the police department for more monitoring of the road as a short-term measure.

The issue was sent back to the public safety committee for the completion of the study.

Mayor Scott McBrayer and the City Council also recognized retiring Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Anastasia with a resolution in his honor tonight. Anastasia retires after 36 years in firefighting, a career that began and ends with Homewood Fire Department.

"Our city is much better because you've been here," McBrayer said, noting that Anastasia "always fought for the girls and guys of the department" to have what they needed.

Anastasia thanked his family for supporting his pursuit of a career that he described as a "calling," as well as the "incredible group of firefighters" he has worked with.

"I couldn't have done anything different," Anastasia said.

The council also: