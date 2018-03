× Expand Homewood City Hall

The City Council has rescheduled its meetings for Wednesday, after Monday's severe weather threat closed City Hall.

According to the City Clerk's office, the rescheduled meetings will be held at the following times on March 21:

4:45 p.m. - Special Issues Committee

5 p.m. - Finance Committee

5:30 p.m. - Planning and Development Committee

5:45 p.m. - Public Safety Committee

6 p.m. - City Council meeting

Find the agendas for these meetings on the city website.