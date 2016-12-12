Council reduces speed limit on Grace Street

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba students address city council Fourth graders from Shades Cahaba Elementary give a presentation to the city council about animal abuse.

The speed limit on Grace Street is now set to 15 miles per hour after a vote at the Dec. 12 city council meeting.

The possibility of reducing the street's speed limit was first introduced on Nov. 28, but because the reduction was more than 5 mph, the council had to wait for a traffic report on the street before final approval of the change. Due to Grace Street's proximity to Homewood Middle School, it is a popular walking and biking route for students.

The council supported the change as a safety measure for both pedestrians and drivers on the one-way street.

The council also heard a presentation from Shades Cahaba fourth grade teacher Rebecca Smith's class on animal abuse. Several members of the class shared facts about animal abuse in Alabama and asked the council for more strict rules on what is considered adequate shelter for Homewood pets.

Council president Bruce Limbaugh thanked them for their concern for animal welfare and promised that the council would take their request under consideration.

The council also: