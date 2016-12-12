Council reduces speed limit on Grace Street

Sydney Cromwell
Shades Cahaba students address city council
Fourth graders from Shades Cahaba Elementary give a presentation to the city council about animal abuse.
The speed limit on Grace Street is now set to 15 miles per hour after a vote at the Dec. 12 city council meeting.
The possibility of reducing the street's speed limit was first introduced on Nov. 28, but because the reduction was more than 5 mph, the council had to wait for a traffic report on the street before final approval of the change. Due to Grace Street's proximity to Homewood Middle School, it is a popular walking and biking route for students.
The council supported the change as a safety measure for both pedestrians and drivers on the one-way street.
The council also heard a presentation from Shades Cahaba fourth grade teacher Rebecca Smith's class on animal abuse. Several members of the class shared facts about animal abuse in Alabama and asked the council for more strict rules on what is considered adequate shelter for Homewood pets.
Council president Bruce Limbaugh thanked them for their concern for animal welfare and promised that the council would take their request under consideration.
The council also:
- Approved the addition of streetlights at 897 Mountain Ridge Drive and at the Mecca Avenue and Frisco Street intersection at a cost of $140 per year per streetlight.
- Approved a fence variance at 315 LaPrado Circle.
- Approved adopting a new version of the International Building Code, which has a less stringent version of the energy code than the previous one from the International Code Council that Homewood had adopted.
- Rejected bids for a police uniform contract, enabling Chief Tim Ross to negotiate with Gall's Uniforms independently.
- Approved Dec. 19 public hearings to consider rezoning requests for 2824 and 2826 Central Avenue, 1718 27th Court South and 1630 28th Court South.
- Approved payment of $1,500 to the Gulf South Conference in advertising funding, in exchange for the conference teams staying in Homewood hotels.
- Carried over discussion of the six sidewalk projects planned for 2017.
- Set a Jan. 9 public hearing for a fence ordinance variance request at 3101 Roxbury Road.
- Dropped consideration of a retail beer and wine license for Black Pearl Asian Cuisine, 180 State Farm Parkway, based on a lack of approval from the fire department.