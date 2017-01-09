Council holds first meeting of 2017

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Homewood City Council held their first meeting of the new year on Jan. 9.

After gathering for committee meetings on Jan. 9, council members also met the same day to review a long list of business items.

Before the city council meeting, the Public Safety Committee heard from community members about a potential crosswalk to be placed along Green Springs Highway at Raleigh Avenue.

"It's the start, you know, of maybe a few more other opportunities to make things more connected," said West Homewood resident Erik Henninger, saying it affect the families, businesses and runners in the area.

"It's really one of the only places ... that you can find in Homewood that has a sidewalk on either side without even a painted crosswalk," said fellow local resident Scott Dean.

Green Springs Highway does not fall completely under Homewood jurisdiction, meaning the city must go through ALDOT if residents would like to add a crosswalk along the road. After discussion, committee members supported the idea and approved a motion to make a positive recommendation to the council. The council later approved the resolution to request that ALDOT consider a crosswalk at Green Springs Highway and Raleigh Avenue.

"It's got to be a community effort," said councilman Patrick McClusky, encouraging community involvement through letters to ALDOT and the local government.

In addition to the crosswalk discussion, only one public hearing was listed on the agenda for the evening, and referred to the fence ordinance. Introduced by Greg Cobb with the Zoning and Engineering Department, the hearing called for any concerns with allowing a variance to the fence ordinance for the residents of 3101 Roxbury Rd.

Cobb said that the residents installed the fence without knowing of the ordinance, which limits the fence to being placed at least 15 feet away from the right of way, and have already completed the installation. Cobb also said that the residents do not have plans to adjust the fence any further and it is not obstructing any traffic views. After addressing a question asking whether or not the fence was against the height restrictions of the fence ordinance, Cobb noted that it was not, and the council approved the variance.

During the city council meeting, members also:

Denied the request for consideration of Eagle Productions for video services for the Council Chambers and Committee Room. Council president pro-tempore, Peter Wright, acknowledged all Eagle Productions had done for the council thus far and thanked them for their work.

Approved the funding for the services of JettyTrip Media for audio and video recording in the Council Chambers and Committee Room.

Authorized the mayor to sign a contract with McCain's/Galls for police uniform purchases.

Approved the request for consideration of awarding the Fire Department's bid for a new hose to the Emergency Equipment Professionals.

Approved a budget amendment for this fiscal year to include an new account number in the Street Department that will address the thermal bonds placed on Homewood roads. Invoices to this account will be charged back out to Birmingham Water Works. The account will deal with thermal bond patching, which is a new form of sealant that is recommended to be completed on roads that are five years or newer.

Repealed the previous resolution to partner with Gulf South Conference and provide advertising funding in support of their basketball tournament due to the inability to meet contingencies.

Approved investment alternatives which allow Raymond James to continue their current work with bond proceeds.

Annexed the property located at 1604 Berry Road, which already lies contiguous with the rest of the city.

Carried over the request for consideration of adopting the resolution to place a lien on the property at 1602 Ridge Road for the cost of abatement in the amount of $1,350.33.

Carried over the request for consideration of adopting the resolution to place a lien on the property at 1624 Mountain Gap Circle for the cost of abatement in the amount of $1,350.33.

Approved the vouchers for period of Dec. 19 through Jan. 8, excluding an invoice from Homewood Fire and Rescue due to a request for more paperwork.

In addition, the council reviewed the Committee Referral Agenda and: