Council funds traffic study of city intersections

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The city council approved a study of major intersections throughout the city for traffic flow improvements at its June 12 meeting.

The city council approved a $100,000 traffic study of major intersections throughout Homewood at its June 12 meeting.

The traffic study was coordinated through the Metropolitan Planning Organization, with Homewood providing 20 percent of the funding and ALDOT providing 80 percent. In April, Richard Caudle of Skipper Consulting presented four options to the planning and development committee for the city to pursue with the study.

The council chose an intersection improvement study, in which the consultants will study about eight intersections and provide improvement options for better traffic flow. The intersections would likely be chosen by asking for input from council and residents on the areas of greatest concern.

Now that the city has approved the work, they will select a consultant. Skipper presented the initial options to the council and has done a similar intersection study in Mountain Brook, but the city is not bound to select them as consultants for the project.

The council also entered executive session for roughly 40 minutes at the end of the June 12 meeting to discuss pending litigation.

The council also: