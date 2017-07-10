Council discusses sinkhole, payments for initial parks, public safety building work

× Expand Sydney Cromwell City Council The city council meets on March 13.

Though the discussion of Mayfair's sidewalk project and traffic triangle dominated tonight's council and committee meetings, several other important issues were decided as well.

The council approved budget amendments allocating $1 million each to the police department and parks and recreation department, from the $110 million bond fund, for initial work being done on renovations at West Homewood Park and the new public safety building. Site work is being done at the future public safety headquarters on Bagby Drive, and Finance Director Melody Salter said the parks department needs to pay Davis Architects about $200,000 for its work so far on the project.

More allocations of the bond money will be made once the council officially votes on how to divide the money between the two projects and the school system's expansion project.

The council voted to drop discussion of a sinkhole at the Hickory Knoll apartment complex, 200 Hickory Knolls. In a public works meeting prior to the full council meeting, Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb said the sinkhole appeared about a year ago and seems to be caused by damage from a previous pipe project, performed by Jefferson County, several years ago.

Since the sinkhole appeared, Cobb said the city has filled it with stones multiple times and traffic cones were placed around it. However, despite contacting the property owners, the hole has not been repaired. Since the sinkhole is on private property, the city cannot repair the hole itself, thus prompting the move to drop the issue.

“We’ve told them to repair it. They’ve been told,” Cobb said.

The council also: