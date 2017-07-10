Council discusses sinkhole, payments for initial parks, public safety building work

Sydney Cromwell
City Council
The city council meets on March 13.
Though the discussion of Mayfair's sidewalk project and traffic triangle dominated tonight's council and committee meetings, several other important issues were decided as well.
The council approved budget amendments allocating $1 million each to the police department and parks and recreation department, from the $110 million bond fund, for initial work being done on renovations at West Homewood Park and the new public safety building. Site work is being done at the future public safety headquarters on Bagby Drive, and Finance Director Melody Salter said the parks department needs to pay Davis Architects about $200,000 for its work so far on the project.
More allocations of the bond money will be made once the council officially votes on how to divide the money between the two projects and the school system's expansion project.
The council voted to drop discussion of a sinkhole at the Hickory Knoll apartment complex, 200 Hickory Knolls. In a public works meeting prior to the full council meeting, Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb said the sinkhole appeared about a year ago and seems to be caused by damage from a previous pipe project, performed by Jefferson County, several years ago.
Since the sinkhole appeared, Cobb said the city has filled it with stones multiple times and traffic cones were placed around it. However, despite contacting the property owners, the hole has not been repaired. Since the sinkhole is on private property, the city cannot repair the hole itself, thus prompting the move to drop the issue.
“We’ve told them to repair it. They’ve been told,” Cobb said.
The council also:
- Approved the addition of personal fitness studios as part of the C-1 Office Building District zoning's acceptable uses. The change was made because city officials felt yoga studios and similar businesses are more similar in nature to offices than to fast food restaurants and other uses under their former C-2 commercial zoning.
- Declared 36 Shadow Lawn Drive a public nuisance due to excessive growth. Code enforcement officer Scott Cook said attempts to reach the owners to cut back the growth were unsuccessful, so the city will take care of the overgrowth itself and place a lien on the property for the cost.
- Carried over public nuisance discussions for 618 Hambaugh Avenue, 1705 26th Avenue South and 1575 Valley View Circle. In all cases, residents had made some efforts to take care of the excessive growth and requested more time to complete the work.
- Approved a sign variance at 808 Green Springs Highway for Sola Salons to install a 134-square-foot, lit sign on their building, as well as a variance at 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive for the hospital to replace its current signs with ones featuring the new Brookwood logo.
- Approved the sale of a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, a 2006 Trailblazer, a 2002 Taurus Wagon and a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 as surplus property.
- Reopened the Ward 2 seat on the Arts Advisory Council for an additional two weeks to find more applicants, and approved the Ward 3 and 4 applicants to their seats.
- Asked the special issues committee to consider creating an arts district allowing for tiny homes.
- Set July 24 public hearings for sign ordinance variance requests at 500 Woodcrest Place, 1820 28th Ave. S., 1745 Oxmoor Road and 234 Green Springs Highway.