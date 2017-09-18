Council approves zoning, development plan for 18th Street hotel

× Expand Courtesy of Mike Mouron 18th Street Curio Hotel A proposal by the developers of the Curio by Hilton hotel and a neighboring spa on 18th Street. The proposal includes additional landscaping but is contingent on the city completing its 18th Street landscaping and parking project.

The proposed Curio by Hilton hotel, restaurant and day spa development on 18th Street South can proceed after the city council approved its rezoning request and development plan at tonight's meeting.

The development, planned by Mike Mouron of Capstone Properties, has been through several changes to meet planning commission and council approval, including reduced height, more parking and a proposal to add green space in front of the day spa that will be built in the former Wolf Camera location. That proposal is contingent on the city moving forward with its plans for landscaping, sidewalks and parking on 18th Street.

The green space proposal earned praise from residents who have been advocating for a similar landscaped area on the current police headquarters property as an attempt to "green" the downtown area. Three residents spoke at tonight's public hearing in favor of the development, including residents Jo Echols and Ken Shaia who had opposed the project during planning commission meetings.

"The builder, Mr. Mouron, has gone out of his way to meet with residents" and understand their vision for downtown, Echols said.

The council rezoned 2713-2739 18th Street South and 2728 Mamie L Foster from Central Business District and High Rise Office/Commercial District to Mixed Use District.

A funding issue regarding ongoing expansion of Homewood City Schools gave the council pause at tonight's meeting. Superintendent Bill Cleveland and Tommy Alfano of Hoar Program Management, which is helping the school system study and plan for student growth, came to the council to request reimbursement from the $110 million bond issue for costs incurred over the summer.

The total request was about $73,500 and included the demography study, construction management fees and projects at several school system buildings such as remodeling at Hall-Kent Elementary to turn a theatre into classroom space and HVAC replacement at Edgewood Elementary and Waldrop Stadium. Work was also done at Homewood Middle and the central office.

The original request included about $23,000 in attorney fees related to handling the funding agreement, but legal fees cannot be paid for from the bond issue as it is strictly limited in the scope of work that can be done. This led to larger questions about funding agreements with HPM and the parameters of what the bond issue can be used to fund. About $55 million of the bond issue is intended for the school system, with the other half going to park improvement projects and a new public safety headquarters.

The council chose to carry the issue over so they could study it before making a decision.

