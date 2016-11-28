Council approves study for Hollywood pedestrian bridge

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Hollywood Union Hill Cemetery Plans for improving traffic flow and pedestrian access on the Hollywood Boulevard bridge have been revived.

Both Homewood and Mountain Brook's city councils have approved funding for a feasibility study to look at traffic and pedestrian options on the Hollywood bridge.

The feasibility study is an APPLE (Advanced Planning, Programming and Logical Engineering) grant that will provide preliminary engineering work and different options to relieve traffic congestion and make pedestrian access easier on the bridge over U.S. 280. The study will include the area from Mountain Brook Village to Malaga Avenue.

The two cities are splitting the cost of the 20 percent portion they are expected to pay, which will be $6,000 per city. Homewood is taking the lead on the project since Mountain Brook already has three other APPLE grant projects in the works.

A pedestrian bridge in the Hollywood area has been on the council agenda for a few years, but council members noted tonight that conditions on the road have changed in that time, and now the problem encompasses vehicular as well as foot traffic.

The APPLE study will take about nine months to complete and the firm chosen for the study will present solutions to the two cities that include or exclude use of federal money. Using federal money makes the project a better financial deal for Homewood and Mountain Brook, but sticking with local funding sources is likely to make the project move more quickly.

