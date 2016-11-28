Council approves study for Hollywood pedestrian bridge

Photo by Madoline Markham.
Hollywood Union Hill Cemetery
Plans for improving traffic flow and pedestrian access on the Hollywood Boulevard bridge have been revived.
Both Homewood and Mountain Brook's city councils have approved funding for a feasibility study to look at traffic and pedestrian options on the Hollywood bridge.
The feasibility study is an APPLE (Advanced Planning, Programming and Logical Engineering) grant that will provide preliminary engineering work and different options to relieve traffic congestion and make pedestrian access easier on the bridge over U.S. 280. The study will include the area from Mountain Brook Village to Malaga Avenue.
The two cities are splitting the cost of the 20 percent portion they are expected to pay, which will be $6,000 per city. Homewood is taking the lead on the project since Mountain Brook already has three other APPLE grant projects in the works.
A pedestrian bridge in the Hollywood area has been on the council agenda for a few years, but council members noted tonight that conditions on the road have changed in that time, and now the problem encompasses vehicular as well as foot traffic.
The APPLE study will take about nine months to complete and the firm chosen for the study will present solutions to the two cities that include or exclude use of federal money. Using federal money makes the project a better financial deal for Homewood and Mountain Brook, but sticking with local funding sources is likely to make the project move more quickly.
At the Nov. 28 meeting, the city council also:
- Approved placement of a small cell tower support structure in the city right-of-way at 508 Old Saulter Road. Several council members objected to adding new poles around the city, as more requests are likely in the future, but they approved the request on the grounds that there was not an existing support pole that could be used in that area.
- Approved sign variances at 2819 Central Avenue and 2933 18th Street South.
- Approved reduction of the speed limit on Grace Street.
- Approved a transfer of up to $700,000 in surplus funds from the General Fund to Capital Project Fund, now that employee bonuses for the year have been paid.
- Approved sidewalk improvements to take place in the city right-of-way at 2758-2764 B.M. Montgomery St.
- Awarded a city hall janitorial services contract to Trust Services and a contract to manage and maintain Rosewood Hall to Red Clay Event and Bar Services.
- Reviewed an investment report for the city's rainy day fund, which earned 2.55 percent interest last year and increased from $10.8 million to $11.1 million.
- Set several public hearings on Dec. 19 for rezoning requests. These include 2824 and 2826 Central Avenue, from Neighborhood Shopping District to Central Business District; 1718 27th Court South, from Neighborhood Shopping District to Central Business District; and 1630 28th Court South, from Attached Dwelling Unit District to Institutional District.
- Set a Dec. 19 bid opening date for bids on fire department headset units and hose.
- Declared a 1991 fire apparatus and other fire department equipment surplus.
- Carried over a fence ordinance variance request at 315 LaPrado Circle in order for the council to learn more about the fence's potential impact on the surrounding area.
- Sent discussion of streetlights at 897 Mountain Ridge Drive and on Mecca Avenue and Frisco Street to the finance committee.