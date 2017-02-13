Council approves sign ordinance with 7-4 vote

× Expand Erica Techo Homewood City Council - Feb. 13, 2017

The Homewood City Council tonight approved a variance to a sign ordinance, thereby allowing a sign for The Brookwood Apartment Homes on Independence Drive to be larger than the usual 50 inches.

Deidra Underwood, a representative of Resource Residential, said the reason they asked for a larger sign is to allow higher visibility from the street.

“When people cross those two hills, we want people to be able to see the sign visibly, and the building is so big to where the size of the sign is not visible,” Underwood said.

When the special issues committee met on Feb. 6, some members were concerned about the proposed size because it is “dramatically” larger what is typically allowed, said Councilor Barry Smith. Committee members were also concerned with the fact that the sign would be lit.

A rendering presented to the council said the sign would be 70 inches tall, but Greg Cobb with the building, engineering and zoning department said that measurement had been done differently than he measures. Cobb said the 70-inch measurement was based on adding together the measurements of each line of text, rather than drawing a rectangle around the whole sign as he would.

“What they’re showing as 70 is really 90 because they don’t calculate like I do,” Cobb said.

The council agreed to base the size off of Cobb’s calculations.

“I certainly don’t want to prevent them from being able to be visible to people as the traffic goes by,” Smith said. “And they are off the road quite a bit, but I would want to make sure that if we approve this, we approve this in a size that’s more fitting, I think, than the 96 inches. That’s really large to me, especially when it’s lit up.”

Smith motioned for approval, limiting the sign to 70.3 inches in height. It was approved with a 7-4 vote from the council, with Councilors Mike Higginbotham, Andrew Wolverton, Jennifer Andress and Peter Wright voting against.

The council also approved a request for consideration in regard to a project to create more parking on Central Avenue. The finance committee recommended funding a traffic study to not exceed $5,000, said Councilor Walter Jones, and to amend the 2016-17 general fund budget for the expenditure. Jones asked to carry the item over to allow more work.

“It’s a very exciting project, it’s going to add a lot of parking spots and just general traffic calming within Central, so lots of exciting things are happening,” Jones said. “We just can’t do it all at one time. It’s going to be in phases, so this is the first part to make sure we don’t have any sight line distance issues with the parking spots.”

The resolution was passed unanimously by the council.

Also at the meeting, the council: