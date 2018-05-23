Council approves public safety center construction costs, denies Hena Street subdivision

× Expand CMH Architects Police Headquarters The plans for the police headquarters on Bagby Drive, expected to begin construction in summer 2018.

Homewood Police Chief Tim Ross is hoping to get construction started on the new public safety headquarters in West Homewood as soon as the end of this month, after the City Council approved an updated construction budget at tonight's meeting.

Ross and B.L. Harbert International, the project managers for the new headquarters, presented updated renderings and a new budget to the finance committee and full City Council on Wednesday, May 23. Since the last presentation of the project in November, Ross said the budget has increased by about 1.5 percent due to increases in construction costs.

The new budget the council approved is $21,548,080.

The plans for the Bagby Drive headquarters feature a three-story building housing police and court functions, including a jail, courtroom, training and patrol rooms, 911 dispatch and administrative offices, as well as separate parking for police vehicles and the public. Ross said the headquarters will not feature a reserve fueling station, unlike the current downtown headquarters, as it is rarely utilized and more expensive than purchasing gas from stations around town.

Council members were also appreciative of the large monument sign planned for the property, wanting to make sure it will be visible to the general public.

“In a perfect world, we’d like to start building on this site by the end of this month,” Ross said. He added that the police department is planning an official groundbreaking on June 7.

× Expand Courtesy of City of Homewood Hena Street A proposed development of three homes and a new semi-circle road at 123 Hena Street.

The Council also denied a request to work in the city right-of-way at 123 Hena Street, where owner Sam Renta and Joey Miller planned a three-home subdivision called the Cottages at Hena. The plans included a "bulb-out" of the street to access the three homes, as well as new sanitary sewer and water lines.

The plans had previously been approved by the Planning Commission after the owner undertook a traffic study of the site. However, city attorney Mike Kendrick said tonight that due to the irregular lot shapes – more narrow at the front than at the rear, due to the bulb-out shape of the street – the plans do not meet the city's setback requirements for the properties' width.

Renta and Miller said that after conversations with the Planning Commission and other city officials to meet other requirements, they felt "blindsided" to hear this change so late in the approval process.

“It’s costing a lot of time and effort and money,” Renta said. “This is absolutely ridiculous to have done this.”

Kendrick said he couldn't comment as to why the issue had not come up earlier in the process, as Tuesday was the first time he had reviewed the project. Greg Cobb from the Building, Engineering and Zoning Department said the lots could work with only two houses, instead. Renta said he plans to look for ways to change the plans to meet the city's requirements.

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Council honors Melody Salter Melody Salter (front center) with City Council members, Mayor Scott McBrayer and city employees at her last Council meeting serving as city clerk. Salter has taken the clerk's job for the city of Trussville.

Most emotional for the Council tonight was a recognition of City Clerk and Finance Director Melody Salter, who will take a new role as Trussville's city clerk after this week.

Mayor Scott McBrayer read a proclamation honoring her work for the city, and both he and Salter had to pause occasionally due to tears.

Council members and McBrayer shared their favorite moments with Salter, from her competence during the budget process to her kindness to new members learning the ropes. McBrayer joked that Salter had to give him the "Reader's Digest version" of city budget items and that he soon learned to give up on getting her to go home at the same time as the rest of her staff.

Salter reminded the council that one time when she was convinced to leave at the regular time instead of working late, a tornado went through her town and she would have been safer staying at City Hall.

Salter was hired by the city in 2010 in the finance department and became finance director in 2015, before assuming the dual role of city clerk in 2016. Council President Bruce Limbaugh said he knew very few people could handle the roles as well as Salter.

"She's had a tremendous impact on this city. One of my best hires," McBrayer said.

Assistant Finance Director Robert Burgett was named City Treasurer tonight in what Limbaugh called a "reluctant" vote to replace Salter. The plans for a new city clerk have not been announced.

The council also:

Set a June 25 public hearing to discuss speed humps on Berry Road.

Approved payment for two easements for the second phase of the Shades Creek Greenway project, totaling $126,000. There are three easements left to acquire before the work can begin, which will extend the trail to Wildwood.

Approved budget amendments to pay for the new ExecuTime clock service to log employee hours, as well as $15,000 in additional funding for Sims Garden in Edgewood.

Approved the collection of ad valorem property taxes, as well as exemptions to those taxes, on Oct. 1, 2018.

Approved the retirement of police K-9 officer Justice, who has reached the end of his working lifespan and will retire to the home of his original handler to live as a family pet. Ross said the department will host a retirement party for Justice and will seek a replacement dog to assume his role.

Approved a retail table wine license, both on and off premises, for Classic Wine Co., located in SoHo on 28th Avenue South.

Approved a contract with MCCi to scan court documents, as well as a contract with Behavioral Sciences Inc. to provide drug testing.

Set a June 11 public hearing for a sign ordinance variance request at 285 Palisades Boulevard.

Accepted results of an audit of the 2016-2017 fiscal year and an inventory of city facilities and assets.

Carried over discussion of right-of-way work at 1012-1018 Grace Street.

Opened the application period for the Ward 3 seat on the Board of Zoning Adjustments until June 22.

The Council will not meet next week due to the Memorial Day holiday. Committee and Council agendas will be posted at homewoodal.net.