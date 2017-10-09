Council approves new construction hours, West Homewood crosswalks

× Expand Sydney Cromwell City Council The Homewood City Council meets on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

The Homewood City Council approved new construction working hours in residential areas and a set of new crosswalks around Hall-Kent Elementary at tonight's meeting.

In neighborhood preservation district zoning areas, construction can now only occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and by city permit only on Sunday.

The new crosswalk locations include: at the intersection of Kent Drive and Cobb Street; across Cobb to connect to existing sidewalks leading to South Wood Road; at the intersection of Grove Street and Allen Avenue; and across Kent Lane near the Chastain Park apartments. These locations were suggested by city planner Vanessa McGrath after reviewing existing sidewalks and crosswalks in the area.

Discussion of pedestrian safety around the school began after a young boy was struck by a car on Kent Drive. His family and neighbors have shown up to council and committee meetings to share their concerns about the safety of children traveling to and from school.

The council is also planning a meeting with school officials about additional measures during pickup and drop-off times, as well as a traffic flow study around the school to find alternatives. The issue remains in the public safety committee's agenda for continuing discussion.

The council also: