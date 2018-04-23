Council approves emergency roadwork funding

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Emergency Road Construction at Brookwood Medical Center Traffic cones block off an area of Brookwood Medical Center Drive after a rusted pipe under the road caused part of the road to collapse. The Homewood City Council funded emergency repair of the site on April 23, 2018.

The City Council approved funding for an emergency road project near Brookwood Medical Center at tonight's meeting.

Mayor Scott McBrayer made the request after a corrugated metal pipe, located under Brookwood Medical Center Drive, rusted and caused part of the road to cave in. The area is currently blocked off with cones.

"The road is completely collapsed," McBrayer said.

The low bid for the project is $103,290, which will be used to replace the pipe with a concrete version and to rebuild the road. McBrayer said no cars or property were damaged when the road collapsed.

Also tonight, the City Council announced that City Clerk and Finance Director Melody Salter will be transferring to work at the City of Trussville at the end of May.

Salter became city clerk roughly two years ago when former clerk Linda Cook retired. Salter thanked council members for entrusting her with the job.

"I love Homewood. It's hard to leave," Salter said.

"It [Homewood] loves you back," Ward 5 Representative Jennifer Andress said.

