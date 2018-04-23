Council approves emergency roadwork funding

Sydney Cromwell
Emergency Road Construction at Brookwood Medical Center
Traffic cones block off an area of Brookwood Medical Center Drive after a rusted pipe under the road caused part of the road to collapse. The Homewood City Council funded emergency repair of the site on April 23, 2018.
The City Council approved funding for an emergency road project near Brookwood Medical Center at tonight's meeting.
Mayor Scott McBrayer made the request after a corrugated metal pipe, located under Brookwood Medical Center Drive, rusted and caused part of the road to cave in. The area is currently blocked off with cones.
"The road is completely collapsed," McBrayer said.
The low bid for the project is $103,290, which will be used to replace the pipe with a concrete version and to rebuild the road. McBrayer said no cars or property were damaged when the road collapsed.
Also tonight, the City Council announced that City Clerk and Finance Director Melody Salter will be transferring to work at the City of Trussville at the end of May.
Salter became city clerk roughly two years ago when former clerk Linda Cook retired. Salter thanked council members for entrusting her with the job.
"I love Homewood. It's hard to leave," Salter said.
"It [Homewood] loves you back," Ward 5 Representative Jennifer Andress said.
The council also:
- Moved its May meetings to Monday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 23, at 6 p.m.
- Approved the closure of Brookwood Village Road on nine upcoming dates: for the Brookwood Live concert series, from 1-9 p.m. on May 3 and 10, and from 1-10 p.m. on May 17; and for the Art Crawl Summer Series, on Fridays from May 18 to June 22 from 5-9 p.m. Jennifer Gowers of GoPro Event Solutions said the Art Crawl will feature local artists setting up tents along the sidewalk in front of the mall to display and sell their work.
- Approved the city's participation in the Back to School sales tax holiday on July 20-22.
- Approved work in the city right-of-way at 211 Woodland Drive to replace 150 feet of retaining wall.
- Approved the mayor to sign its standard two-year agreement with Trane Heating and Air Maintenance.
- Appointed incumbent Charlie Douthit to a second term as the Ward 4 Board of Education representative and Susan Zuber for the Ward 4 Historic Preservation Committee seat.
- Opened the Ward 2 Historic Preservation Committee seat and reopened the Ward 2 Homewood Environmental Commission seat for the next 30 days for applications.
- Decided to schedule interviews for candidates who submitted applications for the Ward 1 Library Board and Ward 5 Homewood Environmental Commission seats.
- Announced the council's annual basketball game against the Exceptional Foundation on May 17 at 5 p.m.