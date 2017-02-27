Council approves citywide traffic study

× Expand Sydney Cromwell City Council The Homewood City Council hears from Building, Engineering and Zoning employee Greg Cobb.

The city has funded a comprehensive study of Homewood's roadways to begin finding solutions to reroute traffic onto main thoroughfares instead of neighborhood streets.

At its Feb. 27 meeting, the city council funded $20,000, to be met with an $80,000 match by the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, for this study. They had previously considered using an APPLE (Advanced Planning, Programming and Logical Engineering) grant to study a more narrow area or set of roads, but felt this wouldn't be the right approach to solve their areas of concern.

“We continue to piecemeal everything together,” Ward 3 Representative Walter Jones said in a planning and development committee meeting before the main council met.

Mike Kaczorowski of the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham said the comprehensive traffic study should look at current patterns and creative solutions to make it inconvenient for cut-through traffic to use neighborhood roads instead of main roadways.

Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames said the comprehensive study will be used to identify problem areas where an APPLE study could dig deeper and produce specific solutions.

The project will take between six months and a year to get the necessary approvals before a contracted firm can begin work. Thames said he expects the study itself to take six to nine months.

The council also voted to move its March meetings to March 13 and 20, so they don't conflict with Homewood City Schools' spring break. Other upcoming events the council noted include a meeting of the bond issue task force to interview project managers, on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Rosewood Hall; a March 6 community meeting for Ward 1 residents at 6:30 p.m. at the Rec Center; and a Rosedale meet and greet tour, hosted by Rosedale resident Jeremy Love, on March 4, 3 p.m. at Spring Park.

The council also: