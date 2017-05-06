Community shows its love for Homewood

× 1 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 44 Expand × 16 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 17 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 18 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 19 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 20 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 21 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 22 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 23 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 24 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 25 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 26 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 27 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 28 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 29 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 30 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 31 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 32 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 33 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 34 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 35 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 36 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 37 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 38 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 39 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 40 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 41 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 42 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 43 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston × 44 of 44 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce couldn't have purchased better weather for the crowds that gathered throughout the day Saturday to celebrate the city of Homewood.

The 2017 iteration of We Love Homewood Day began with runners racing through the neighborhoods for a 5K and ended with a party in the street in Edgewood.

Key events at the We Love Homewood Day Festival included a performance by the Homewood High School Patriot Band and a demonstration by North Star Martial Arts. Throughout the day, community members gathered in Homewood Central Park where kids could take part in inflatables and rides, as well as support local community groups like the Rotary Club and Lions Club.

After the festival, community members lined the streets from the library to Edgewood for the annual parade, led by Mayor Scott McBrayer and with the Patriot Band bringing up the rear. The day ended with a street party in front of Edgewood merchants and the presentation of the event's winners.

Parade Winners:

Best of Show - North Star Martial Arts

Most Homewood Spirit - Homewood Lacrosse

Best Float - Homewood Public Library

Rotary Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival Winners:

Best of Show - Sonia Summers

Most Creative - Michel Le

Chairman's Choice - Amanda McDonald

Best Youth Artist - Emma Noble

Teachers of the Year:

Edgewood Elementary - Brooke Braswell

Hall Kent Elementary - Lisa Littlejohn

Shades Cahaba Elementary - Emily Dunleavy

Homewood Middle School - Kevin Hughes

Homewood High School - Michele Cooley

Employees of the Year:

Policeman of the Year - Officer Trent Ricketts

Fireman of the Year - Apparatus Operator Jeff Dansby

City Employee of the Year - Randy Hambley, traffic department

Parks & Recreation Employee of the Year - Ronald Arbitelle

Quality of Life Winner and Grand Marshal Award Winner - The Stanley Virciglio Family, Piggly Wiggly

For results from the We Love Homewood Day 5K, visit the run's website.