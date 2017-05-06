Community shows its love for Homewood

1 of 44
Emily Featherston
The Homewood Chamber of Commerce couldn't have purchased better weather for the crowds that gathered throughout the day Saturday to celebrate the city of Homewood.
The 2017 iteration of We Love Homewood Day began with runners racing through the neighborhoods for a 5K and ended with a party in the street in Edgewood.
Key events at the We Love Homewood Day Festival included a performance by the Homewood High School Patriot Band and a demonstration by North Star Martial Arts. Throughout the day, community members gathered in Homewood Central Park where kids could take part in inflatables and rides, as well as support local community groups like the Rotary Club and Lions Club.
After the festival, community members lined the streets from the library to Edgewood for the annual parade, led by Mayor Scott McBrayer and with the Patriot Band bringing up the rear. The day ended with a street party in front of Edgewood merchants and the presentation of the event's winners.
Parade Winners:
Best of Show - North Star Martial Arts
Most Homewood Spirit - Homewood Lacrosse
Best Float - Homewood Public Library
Rotary Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival Winners:
Best of Show - Sonia Summers
Most Creative - Michel Le
Chairman's Choice - Amanda McDonald
Best Youth Artist - Emma Noble
Teachers of the Year:
Edgewood Elementary - Brooke Braswell
Hall Kent Elementary - Lisa Littlejohn
Shades Cahaba Elementary - Emily Dunleavy
Homewood Middle School - Kevin Hughes
Homewood High School - Michele Cooley
Employees of the Year:
Policeman of the Year - Officer Trent Ricketts
Fireman of the Year - Apparatus Operator Jeff Dansby
City Employee of the Year - Randy Hambley, traffic department
Parks & Recreation Employee of the Year - Ronald Arbitelle
Quality of Life Winner and Grand Marshal Award Winner - The Stanley Virciglio Family, Piggly Wiggly
For results from the We Love Homewood Day 5K, visit the run's website.