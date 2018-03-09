Community members enjoy Taste of Homewood

1 of 17
Sarah Finnegan
Community members enjoy various samples of dishes from restaurants in the Homewood area at Taste of Homewood on March 8, 2018 in Rosewood Hall. The annual event had 30 vendors and saw 208 ticket sold.
Around 500 attendees came to Rosewood Hall on Thursday, March 8, for the 17th annual Taste of Homewood.
The event included 30 vendors offering nibbles from their menus, including newcomers like Mason-Dixon Bakery and Red Sea Ethiopian restaurant along with Homewood standards like Grille 29 and Little Donkey. There were also drinks from Piggly Wiggly, AlaBev and Buffalo Rock.
Entertainment for the tasting event was provided by acoustic musician Allen Barlow and a visit from the Chick-fil-A cow.
The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which is presented by The Homewood Star, and the proceeds fund economic development, chamber programs and scholarships.