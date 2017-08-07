Committees discuss downtown parking, road paving

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Special issues committee Committee members listen to a presentation from Mobilitie about the placement of two new wireless, small cell utility poles.

During the planning and development committee portion of tonight’s city council committee meetings, a unanimous decision to increase the parking time limit on 18th Street South from two hours to three hours was made.

The decision to increase the time limit will have a final vote at next week’s full council meeting. The current ordinance will be amended rather than creating a new ordinance, and it will only affect parking on 18th Street, though other downtown parking time limits were also discussed.

Council members were adamant about the decision not affecting loyal, paying customers. Instead, employees and carpoolers who park for extended amounts of time on the street will be the ones who have to adjust their parking habits as the city begins enforcing ticketing for time limit violators more strongly. Parking fines are now $25 each.

The special issues committee also agreed upon accepting the dedication of a road at Edgewood Place to become a public road. If the city council agrees next week, Edgewood Blvd. will go from a private to public road with the city taking full responsibility for maintenance and garbage and trash pickup.

The 10 townhomes that line the road pay property taxes and developers believe it would only be fair for the road’s responsibility to fall on the city in return. One deciding factor was the detail of the road being freshly paved at the time of dedication.

This road, according to average durability, will not need to be repaved again for another 17 to 20 years. Without considering inflation, repaving the road would cost the city $7,000 in today’s dollars, developers said. The final decision will be contingent on the completion of the project and approval that it meets city standards.

The public safety committee also received a paving request for a private road serving around six homes on South Forrest Drive. Rather than accepting the road as a city road, the council has been asked to obtain an easement solely for repaving work. All homeowners would have to agree to the easement first.

“If we don’t do it, I don’t know when or how it gets done,” Ward 4 Representative Alex Wyatt said.

There was concern from council members that this would lead to similar requests from other private roads around the city, though they acknowledged that the road in question was in need of paving. The committee members also discussed trash and overgrowth issues on the hill where the street is built. The issue was carried over to give Wyatt more time to talk to residents about the issue.

Other business included: