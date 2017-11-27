City to consider condemning several residential properties

× Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Since their 2016 election, council representatives Britt Thames and Andy Gwaltney rode through Rosedale to make a list of properties that could be candidates for nuisance abatement.

Ten Homewood properties will be considered for condemnation in December on the recommendation of the city abatement board.

The condition of these homes, and whether they meet criteria for condemnation, will be discussed first at the city council's planning and development committee meeting on Dec. 4 and then at public hearings on Dec. 11 and 18. The property owners, neighbors and other residents will be able to share their thoughts on the properties and the possibility of improving their appearance.

Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames said the abatement board identified these and other homes with help from neighbors and community members as being code violations and nuisances due to neglect, damage, overgrowth and potential hazardous conditions. The abatement board was revived this year after meetings with Rosedale residents in February about community wants.

"We heard all through the campaign that this is what the people wanted," Thames said.

In the spring, Thames said the Rosedale Community Development Corporation (RCDC) sent letters to the identified nuisance homes. Those who responded to the letter were encouraged to work with the city to find solutions, and Thames said condemnation has not been pursued for those properties.

The city abatement board pursued legal remedy against 13 property owners who did not respond, Thames said in mid-September. After the legal time to bring their homes into compliance had passed, those that had not made suitable repair progress were sent to the council for the condemnation hearing.

Council President Bruce Limbaugh said home condemnation is a relatively new area for the city, and he cannot recall one coming before the council in his five years serving. Ward 3 Representative Patrick McClusky, an eight-year council member, recalled one such case.

The following properties will have a public hearing for condemnation on Dec. 11:

1705 26th Ave. S.

2522 Central Ave.

2522 18th Place S.

2535 18th Place S.

1701 26th Ave. S.

The following properties will have a public hearing for condemnation on Dec. 18:

528 Yorkshire Dr.

2516 17th St. S.

2708 17th St. S.

1612 25th Ct. S.

1613 25th Ct. S.

City council and committee meeting agendas are posted at homewoodal.net.

The council also: