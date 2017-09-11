City hall to close early, council meetings postponed due to Tropical Storm Irma

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The city of Homewood has chosen to postpone its Monday, Sept. 11, council and committee meetings due to severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Irma.

Rosewood Hall will close at 3 p.m. today, according to a release from the city clerk's office. Dates and times of the rescheduled meetings - which included not only the full city council but also several committee meetings - will be posted on the city website once they have been decided.

Irma has been downgraded from a hurricane but was still anticipated to cause heavy rain and strong wind gusts across most of central and eastern Alabama this afternoon and into Monday night.