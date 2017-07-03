City closings for Independence Day

× Expand 0613 Vulcan fireworks Vulcan is the centerpiece of the annual fireworks show.

Several city services will be affected by the Independence Day holiday.

City Hall and the Homewood Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, as will the Lee Community Center. The Central Park Community Center and Senior Center will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Central Pool will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The city's downtown festival will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.

Residents whose trash and garbage are normally picked up on Tuesday will have a Wednesday pickup instead, but the rest of the week's pickups will not be affected, according to the city website.

The city of Homewood’s ordinances prohibit the ownership, use, manufacture or sale of fireworks, firecrackers or rockets within city limits. Only sparklers are exempt from the ordinance.

The fire chief, John Bresnan, can choose to issue exemptions for individual businesses or events, but the ordinance is otherwise enforced even on holidays such as New Year’s and Independence Day.