City cancels meetings due to weather concerns

Courtesy of the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has placed the Birmingham metro area under a "moderate" threat for severe weather on March 19, which can include tornadoes, high winds and hail.

The threat of severe thunderstorms, wind, hail and possible tornadoes prompted the City of Homewood to cancel tonight's City Council meeting and committee meetings.

City Hall closed at 2 p.m. today and all scheduled meetings were cancelled, according to a press release on the city website. City Council officials have not yet said whether they will reschedule the meetings. At their March 12 meeting, the council voted to move their meeting from March 26 to March 19 due to the school system's spring break, so this may affect rescheduling of meetings.

The National Weather Service has been tracking severe weather moving eastward across the state, which brought severe thunderstorms and hail to northern Jefferson County earlier this afternoon. The most recent reports show a more severe storm cell moving through the Birmingham area between 6 and 10 p.m. tonight. Birmingham is in the moderate risk area for tornadoes, winds up to 80 miles per hour and tennis ball-sized hail.

Track local weather alerts online at weather.gov/bmx.