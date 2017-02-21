BarTaco requests temporary closure of parking spaces for construction

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Special issues committee A representative from Floor & Decor explains the store's sign variance request.

Edgewood Station has announced all three of its new tenants, but the construction process may cause some difficulties for their restaurant and retail neighbors.

Representatives for BarTaco at 1017 Oxmoor Road approached the special issues committee at its Feb. 21 meeting to request the temporary closure of 12 parking spaces adjacent to the building due to safety hazards of the construction work to be done. The work on the BarTaco space, next to the parking lot, is expected to be completed by June 1.

Special issues committee members expressed their opposition to the proposal, as it would negatively impact the restaurants and retail shops surrounding Edgewood Station that rely on that parking. While completion of Edgewood Station will ultimately result in extra parking spots in front of the building, Ward 4 Representative Barry Smith said she didn't feel comfortable approving the idea without a plan to replace those temporarily lost spaces or without getting reactions from Edgewood businesses.

The issue was carried over while the BarTaco representatives discuss options with the franchise and meet with neighboring businesses.

The finance committee also approved a $36,200 contract with Volatile Analysis for continued services in overseeing efforts to get rid of persistent odor issues in West Homewood. The contract will be voted on by the full council at its next meeting. Volatile Analysis is working with Dean Foods and Buffalo Rock to resolve odor and noise issues, though progress has been slow since the odor first appeared in Oct. 2015.

Other special issues committee agenda items tonight included sign ordinance variances for Floor & Decor, which is renovating the Kmart space at 230 Green Springs Highway, and Big Bad Breakfast, which is planned for 1920 29th Ave. S. These requests will be discussed in public hearings at the next council meeting.

Ward 5 Representative Jennifer Andress also suggested the addition of portable toilets, lighting and extra trash cans on the Lakeshore Trail. Porta-potties are against city ordinances, and the addition of a trash can was not approved due to concerns about extra burden on city employees to travel the trail and empty the cans. Andress said she would discuss the trash cans with the park board to see if they consider it a need for the city.