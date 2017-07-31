Alabama Voter Guide for Aug. 15 special election primary

This August, get ready to vote in the special election primary for who will be on the ballot in December. The special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly occupied by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set for Dec. 12.

Former Attorney General of Alabama Luther Strange has been serving in that Session's seat since Sessions was appointed U.S. attorney general by President Donald Trump. Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Strange on Feb. 8. The primary race will select the Republican and Democratic candidates who will be on December's ballot.

The Senate race is the only one on the ballot for the Aug. 15 primaries. Nine candidates are seeking the Republican nomination and seven are seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote in their party on Aug. 15, a runoff will be held Sept. 26.

BirminghamWatch, a nonprofit news organization, has partnered with Starnes Publishing and the Trussville Tribune to distribute a voter guide designed to inform the public about candidates.

The Voter Guide includes candidate bios, campaign contributor lists, voter information for Jefferson and Shelby counties and information about polling places, voter ID and campaign finances. See the full Voter Guide for the Aug. 15 general election.