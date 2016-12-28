A look ahead at 2017: Commercial development

× Expand Courtesy of Michael Mouron. 18th Street Development A planned Capstone Properties development for two retail buildings at the corner of 18th Street South and 28th Avenue South.

Expect to see construction crews at work on 18th Street and Wildwood shopping center this year, as two significant development projects begin.

Hatfield Auto Parts, Wolf Camera and Little Professor Bookstore all sold their 18th Street South properties to Michael Mouron of Capstone Properties in fall 2016. Mouron said in December that he is planning demolition in spring to construct 17,600 square feet of new restaurant and retail space.

Hatfield Auto and Little Professor are relocating, and Mouron said the two retail buildings to replace them will take about 14 months of construction. Some highlights of the project include 136 private parking spaces, six tenant spaces, rooftop dining and sidewalks and landscaping to be completed as part of the city’s 18th Street improvement project. Visit thehomewoodstar.com for more details from Mouron on the development.

Across town, Oldacre McDonald is beginning significant renovation work at the Wildwood shopping center. Plans include the construction of two roundabouts, one between Chick-fil-A and Walmart and the other at the Hobby Lobby entrance to the property, and the creation of a road within the parking lot to connect the roundabouts and improve traffic flow.

Bill Oldacre said in an August City Council meeting the development firm also plans to construct several new retail spaces: 150,000 square feet of anchor retail space on the west end of the property, located in the city of Birmingham; three smaller buildings constructed on existing parking spaces; and a retail site replacing the vacant Outback Steakhouse location. The firm is in talks with national retailers for these new spaces, Oldacre said, as well as existing vacant spots and the Office Max, which is planned to close.

City Council members have said a Starbucks will be occupying one of the three new freestanding buildings.

Other changes include new monument signs, additional lighting, new paint, landscaping and metal awnings to replace the fabric ones. Oldacre McDonald received incentives from both Homewood and Birmingham to offset their development costs.

In November, Oldacre said more details would be available soon regarding development progress and plans for the shopping center’s future.