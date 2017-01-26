Jones named 2016 Library Champion

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Public Library. Library Director Deborah Fout, left, and Fran Jones pose as Jones displays her Library Champion award Dec. 6.

Fran Jones received the Library Champion award Dec. 6 at the Jefferson County Public Library Association’s annual Christmas luncheon. Jones was one of a handful of winners who were selected to receive the Library Champion Award for Jefferson County.

Library Director Deborah Fout said that Homewood Public Library is blessed to have some wonderful supporters, but Jones is truly a Library Champion.

Jones is one of the founding members of the Homewood Library Foundation, which was formed in 2011. She led the foundation as the bylaws, mission statement and terms of office were established. She worked with the library director and an attorney to get the documentation ready to secure the 501(c)(3).

Jones’ role on the Homewood Library Foundation has been invaluable to the Homewood Library. She has worked diligently through the years to organize the new board, help plan events and bring them to fruition.

Jones has graciously donated her time and money to bring the dream of having a Library Foundation to reality.

– Submitted by Homewood Public Library.