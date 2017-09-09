This year’s ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk features multiple options for those hoping to get up and get active, as well as those who would rather stay at home.

The event takes place Sept. 9 starting at 8 a.m. and includes a 5K run or walk, a 1-mile walk, a kid’s event called the Superhero Dash for Dad and a virtual Snooze for Dudes program.

Registration fees are $30 for the 5K, $15 for the 1-mile walk and $15 for the Kids Superhero Dash for Dad. Prostate cancer patients and survivors have a lower registration fee of $20.

Snooze for Dudes participants will receive a cotton shirt and the chance to set up their own fundraising website. This option is $35.

After the race, there will be a family-friendly celebration.

The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is in partnership with Virturo Health and Urology Centers of Alabama. All funds raised will go toward research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing and education.

For more information, go to support.zerocancer.org and search under “Find a run/walk near you.”