Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement and is considered to be the most solemn of all Jewish holy days. This was the one day each year when the High Priest of Israel would enter into the Holy of Holies to make atonement for all the Israelites, following their days of repentance. We fast from sundown on the 9th of Tishri until sundown on the 10th and spend that time humbling ourselves before G-d. As Messianic Jews, we have full confidence and joy in believing that Yeshua (Jesus) became the sacrifice that G-d required to make atonement for our sins.

You can find Yom Kippur in Scripture in Leviticus 16 and Leviticus 23:26-32.