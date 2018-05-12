Down the Yellow Brick Road is one of the Center’s most ambitious original productions. Written by Jerry Sims and adapted from L. Frank Baum’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the story offers lessons on self-confidence, friendship, courage and using one’s imagination. This adaptation of a timeless classic features elaborate sets, fanciful costumes, special effects, a large cast and greater audience involvement than ever before.
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Homewood, Alabama View Map