It's a Wonderful Life: Live!

Join us this December, and be a member of the studio audience as we take you back in time to the 1946 radio broadcast of It’s a Wonderful Life, with a stellar cast of six, an original musical underscore and live foley sound effects that bring the entire town of Bedford Falls to life.

The fifteen year Chicago Holiday tradition comes to the Magic City with an all Birmingham cast, starring real life couple Jonathan and Julie Fuller as George and Mary Bailey. This is a limited engagement run, December 21-31, 2017, with special Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve matinees at 2:30pm.

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday-Sunday at 2:30pm