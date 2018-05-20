Wonder Women

ArtPlay House 1006 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Our 5th Wonder Woman, Elizabeth Scribner, is a Wonder Woman of Math, and she is brilliant! Join us for this interactive talk geared for girls in 6th grade and up and their parents. Dr. Scribner received her PhD in Mathematics in 2017 and now works as a Model Validation Analyst at Regions Bank. Prior to that, she used her math skills to research a cure for brain tumors, and helped teach people about sustainable solar energy. It's free, but RSVP requested to kristen@girlspring.com

ArtPlay House 1006 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
