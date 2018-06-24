Birmingham artist Carrie Pittman spent a lot of time trying to figure out a career, but once she did, things took off! Today, Carrie is a successful artist with work in galleries across the U.S. Most recently, she painted handbags for all of the US Open LPGA women golfers at Shoal Creek! Join us for this interactive talk on how to find your true passion. Great for aspiring artists or anyone trying to determine their career path! Refreshments provided. RSVP requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wonder-woman-of-art-carrie-pittman-tickets-46372805309?aff=es2