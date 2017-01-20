Winter Restaurant Week 2017

Foodies unite! The second annual Winter Restaurant Week (WRW) will be held Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 29. WRW offers incentives for Birmingham-area residents to revisit their favorite restaurants or to experience new restaurants for the first time. Restaurants will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus in the $10, $15, $20, $30 and $40 per person range during the event. Several menus will also include beer and/or wine flight components, brunch offerings and other drink specials.

Participating restaurants and more information about Winter Restaurant Week can be found at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.