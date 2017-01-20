Winter Restaurant Week 2017

Foodies unite! The second annual Winter Restaurant Week (WRW) will be held Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 29. WRW offers incentives for Birmingham-area residents to revisit their favorite restaurants or to experience new restaurants for the first time. Restaurants will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus in the $10, $15, $20, $30 and $40 per person range during the event. Several menus will also include beer and/or wine flight components, brunch offerings and other drink specials.
Participating restaurants and more information about Winter Restaurant Week can be found at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.
REV Birmingham 505 20th strret north, Homewood, Alabama 35203 View Map
