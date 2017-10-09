Wiley Cash signing “The Last Ballad”

Alabama Booksmith 2626 19th Place South, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Wiley Cash, The "New York Times" bestselling author, is signing his book “The Last Ballad.” The book is a moving tale of courage in the face of oppression and injustice.

For more information visit alabamabooksmith.com

Info
Alabama Booksmith 2626 19th Place South, Birmingham, Alabama 35209
Tags

