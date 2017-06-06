This summer, the market will be on Tuesdays from June 6 to Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. It will include nearly 60 vendors, with a variety of foods, crafts, farm produce and more.

There will also be three food trucks per market, Ross said. Part of the parking lot will be a designated kids zone, and a stage will host live music.

A full list of the musicians to perform is available on the West Homewood Farmers Market website, but a few of the acts booked so far include the Lamont Landers Band, The Old Paints, Joe Breckenridge and Robert Abernathy.

On Aug. 1, the West Homewood Farmers Market will partner with the police department to present Homewood Night Out.

For more information, including an interactive vendor map, go to westhomewood.com.