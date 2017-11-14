West Homewood Farmer’s Market Hurricane Relief Event - one night market

The West Homewood Farmer’s Market will hold a one night special event to benefit the recent hurricane victims in Houston and Miami. Join us as the market will donate 100% of the vendor’s booth fees and the vendors will donate a percentage of their proceeds to be given to hurricane victims. The market will feature around 30 vendors that you see during the summer markets. We will have food trucks, veggie races, hot chocolate, Robert Abernathy will perform live from 7pm to 9pm and so much more.