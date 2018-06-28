Well by Lisa Iron

Well is the sixth and last show of Birmingham Festival Theatre’s “Pursuit of Happiness” Season; a sparkling autobiographical comedy written by Lisa Kron sure to inspire reflection and rouse emotions with gripping perkiness.

Well is directed by David Strikland and stars: Holly Dikeman, Carole Armistead, Francesca Scalici, Tonya Marshall, Robert Burgins, Saxon Murrell, and Chalen Law. The production team is composed of Judy Jones (stage manager), Mindy Egan (scenic design), Chalo Gurmendi (production manager) and Kevin Van Hyning (graphic design).

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 8 pm and matinee performance on Sunday, July 8th at 2 pm.

There will be a reception following opening night on June 28th and a forum with the director and cast following the performance on Friday, July 6th. Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 per person for group of ten, $10 students with valid ID, and the second Thursday is pay-what-you-can ($10 minimum).

Call the box office at 205-933-2383 to make reservations or go to www.bftonline.org to purchase tickets online. More information and regular updates about the show at https://www.facebook.com/bftfb/