Kiwanis Club Pancake Day

The Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club will host its annual Pancake Day charity fundraiser at The Exceptional Foundation on Saturday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, milk, coffee and orange juice for $5.

Children ages 5 and younger eat free.

Pancake Day, which also offers a silent auction, raised about $22,000 in 2017, according to club spokesperson Jamie Brabston. The club uses the proceeds to donate to many local causes, including Children’s of Alabama hospital.

Pancake Day will include a clown, face painting and other children’s activities.

For more information, go to homewood-mtbrook-al.kiwanisone.org.