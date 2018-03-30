Way of the Cross

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

An Easter tradition returns with The Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday, March 30, at 2 p.m.

Members of several churches meet at Central Park and walk down Oxmoor Road, stopping at eight stations for scripture readings and prayers as participants take turns carrying an eight-foot cross.

The procession includes singing and bagpipes, said Rev. Joe Genau of Edgewood Presbyterian Church, where the hour-long procession ends.

Genau said Edgewood doesn’t have a complete list of participating churches until just before the event. However, the procession stops at Trinity United Methodist Church, All Saints' Episcopal and Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, among others.

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
