Vulcan turns 113

A Birmingham icon turns 113 years old this year, and everyone is welcome to come celebrate at his birthday party. That icon is Vulcan, and on June 4 from noon to 4 p.m., anyone who loves Vulcan and Birmingham can visit Vulcan Park and Museum to enjoy the party.

The event includes family activities such as an interactive game room, clowns, a drum circle, Home Depot kids zone, a rock wall, hula hoop lessons, Express Oil & Tire Engineers interactive exhibits, cornhole, a bouncy house and a silk screen shirt press. Attendees can also enjoy free ice cream, cookies, Italian ice and a Coca-Cola testing station.

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children; Vulcan Park and Museum members and children younger than 4 are free. Mayor William Bell will sing “Happy Birthday” to Vulcan just before the free ice cream, and the newest gallery exhibit at Vulcan Park and Museum, “Southern Thunder: The Legacy of Alabama Auto Racing,” will debut.