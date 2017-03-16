Virginia College Spring Fling

The event is free and open to the public with food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages, including coloring, a movie room, a photo booth, bingo and music. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities.

The event is part of Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Spring Fling events being held at 61 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 16 states.