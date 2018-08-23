Vino and Van Gogh, hosted by the United Ability Junior Board, annually offers guests a chance to taste wine from local wineries and vendors, enjoy tasty food and bid on fantastic auction items. Many of the original works of art featured have been created by participants in our LINCPoint Adult Day and Hand in Hand Early Learning programs. All proceeds support life-changing services that give children and adults with disabilities – and their families – hope.
Vino and Van Gogh
Haven 2525 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
