Vadym Kholodenko

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Van Cliburn International Piano Competition gold medalist, Vadym Kholodenko has emerged as one of the most musically dynamic and technically gifted performers of his generation, heralded for interpretations that are "impeccable, tasteful and vibrant, and also something more: imaginative." (Cleveland Plain Dealer) Presented by the Davis Architects Guest Artist Series and the Fletcher and Nell Morris Piano Competition.

