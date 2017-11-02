Utopian Vs Dystopian Societie

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Class will break for lunch Noon to 1:30. Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (Olli). Sharol Jacobson, Ph.D. UA presents Utopias (perfect societies) described or attempted for over 2400 years. America, home to more utopian efforts than any other country. Dystopias (vision of societies gone radically wrong) are a newer development only about a century old. The course will draw from philosophy, religion, politics, economics, feminism, ecology and science, For details see our catalog www.ollibham.org.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
