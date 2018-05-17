Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley

Birmingham Artist Beth Bradley will be showing "downtown-inspired works" -- in her collection "Urban Dreams " at EastWest in the heart of the Birmingham Loft District May 17, 5-8pm.

From her industrial loft/studio, Bradley pays tribute to the shapes, smells, & tastes of city-dwelling -- "its people, its buildings, its noises". Employing high flow acrylics, metallics, spray paint, stencils, and other media, Bradley describes her work as "experimental, atmospheric, intuitive," and "as much about the process as the product. . . I have pulled these paintings straight from my heart."