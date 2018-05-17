Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley

to Google Calendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00

EastWest 2306 2nd Ave N, Homewood, Alabama 35203

Birmingham Artist Beth Bradley will be showing "downtown-inspired works" -- in her collection "Urban Dreams " at EastWest in the heart of the Birmingham Loft District May 17, 5-8pm.

From her industrial loft/studio, Bradley pays tribute to the shapes, smells, & tastes of city-dwelling -- "its people, its buildings, its noises". Employing high flow acrylics, metallics, spray paint, stencils, and other media, Bradley describes her work as "experimental, atmospheric, intuitive," and "as much about the process as the product. . . I have pulled these paintings straight from my heart."

Info
EastWest 2306 2nd Ave N, Homewood, Alabama 35203 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Dreams" recent works by Beth Bradley - 2018-05-17 17:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

May 2018