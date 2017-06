Once Upon a Fairytale

Daily adventures from classic fairytales are unveiled through a trunk filled with costumes and creative artifacts. Each day, campers dance, create art, and explore the day’s fairytale. Camps are directed by Carolyn Rabbani.

entering 5K | M-F 9am-1pm | Sleeping Beauty, Living Quan-Yin, Robin Hood, Twelve Dancing Princesses, Peter and the Wolf

$180/session