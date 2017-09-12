UNUSUAL TRIVIA ABOUT THE FUNERAL OF JEFFERSON DAVIS

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Unusual Trivia About The Funeral Of Jefferson Davis, with instructor Paul Beezley, Professor of History, Jacksonville State University. Death, as a rule, ends someone's political career; but this was not the case with Jefferson Davis. When his body was moved from New Orleans to Richmond, three years after he died, huge crowds followed the hearse. Although dead, he was still a rallying figure for Southern Nationalism. Come learn how the New South used a dead hero to bolster their own economic, political, and social hold over the South.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
