Unusual Trivia About the Funeral of Jefferson Davis

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. (OLLI) presents Dr. Paul Beezly, History Professor, at Jacksonville State University. Death, as a rule, ends someone's political career. This is not the case with Jefferson Davis. When his body was moved from New Orleans to Richmond huge crowds followed the hearse. Just as in 1861 he was still, though dead, a rallying figure for Southern Nationalism. The new south elite used this support of a dead hero to bolster their own political, economic and social hold over the south. It seems politics can bring the dead back to life.(even today)