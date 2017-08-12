Uncorked BBQ Edition

Join wine and BBQ experts as you explore wines perfect for porky in this walk around tasting of wines. You’re invited to sip, swirl and savor amazing and unique wines while sampling a variety of pork specialties from one of Alabama's top pit masters.

This special event will feature BBQ from Rusty's (awarded Best Mom & Pop BBQ in the state by Alabama Tourism), wines and a phenomenal location at Hop City – what more do you need for a perfect summer afternoon.

Rusty's will also have lunch items available for sale.